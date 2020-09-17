3 adults indicted for murder of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz and civilian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old accused of murdering Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz and a citizen was indicted on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
David McDaniel is being held on a $3 million bond and will be arraigned on Sept. 22.
“Sadly, these types of random, senseless homicides happen in our community nearly every day. This time the victims were a police officer on duty to make our community a better place and a citizen who volunteered to assist him,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Two families are now without fathers and the entire community is left heartbroken due to yet another instance of senseless gun violence.”
Skernivitz, 53, was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10 p.m. Sept. 3 in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue.
Police said Skernivitz and Scott Dingess, 50, were ambushed while sitting in Skernivitz’s police vehicle.
According to O’Malley, McDaniel, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy approached the detective’s vehicle and fired multiple shots before running away.
After the shooting, O’Malley said both men were incapacitated and the vehicle crashed into a nearby playground.
Cleveland police officers responded to the scene after not receiving a response from the victims.
EMS transported both Skernivitz and Dingess to MetroHealth Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Both juveniles face 11 counts; including, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
The juveniles are being held without bond and the judge ordered them not to have contact with each other inside the detention center.
They will be back in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court on Oct. 27.
Two other adults have also been indicted in connection with the murders.
Brittany Cremeans, 24, and Antonio Darby, 27, are facing charges of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.
They will be arraigned on Oct. 1.
Skernivitz became a police officer in February of 1998 was a nearly 25-year veteran of the Cleveland police department.
He was assigned to the gang Gang Impact Unit and was recently sworn in as a Violent Crimes Task Force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working on the national law enforcement initiative Operation Legend.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.
