Beachwood hires Rocky River Police Chief to serve city in same role

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - After serving the Rocky River Police Police Department for 35 years, with the last nine as Chief, Kelly J. Stillman has been hired as the new Police Chief for the City of Beachwood.
Beachwood Mayor Martin Horwitz made the announcement on Thursday, stating “Stillman brings a deep commitment to public service and a focus on community policing and community engagement to his new role.”
In addition to serving as Police Chief of Rocky River, Stillman was elected President of the Cuyahoga County Chief’s Association in 2018.
Mayor Horwitz said noted the following highlights of Chief Stillman’s time at the Rocky River Police Department:
- implemented leadership training for all department officers
- planned and evaluated the department’s transition to 12-hour shifts
- initiated the first Citizen’s Police Academy
- established units in Bike Patrol, Motorcycle Patrol, Neighborhood Crime Prevention Officer, K-9, and Coffee with a Cop
- obtained grants for police equipment
- built relationships and partnerships with the Rocky River Senior Center, Chamber of Commerce, and City Council
“We were fortunate to attract many qualified candidates to our search for a police chief, but Chief Stillman rose to the top of every aspect of the hiring process,” said Mayor Horwitz. “In addition to his depth of professional experience and high assessment scores, I was particularly impressed with his knowledge of police procedures and policies, advanced law enforcement technology and communication and management skills. I am sure he will be well-known to our residents, civic and religious leaders and business community very quickly.”
“Law enforcement has seen some drastic changes over the past decades, but I am a firm believer that police must be engaged and stay engaged with the citizens we serve,” said Chief Stillman. “I truly love my chosen profession and look forward to serving the people of Beachwood and its residents, employees, and visitors.”
Chief Stillman will be sworn-in during the City Council meeting on Monday with a ceremonial swearing-in with social distancing of attendees immediately following at 7:15 PM outside of Beachwood City Hall.
His first day as Beachwood’s Police Chief will be Sept. 28.
