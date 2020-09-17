Browns bars getting ready for game with last call at 10 and no celebration afterward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns football is back in Cleveland.
“Barley House is excited to have football back," Joe Oravec, owner of the Warehouse District bar, said. "It’s going to be a lot different.”
In addition to COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, plexiglass, sanitizing, masks and, temperatures taken at the door, there will be no tailgates, no foot traffic of 72,000, and no alcohol after 10:00 p.m.
“It’s just something new for all of us," Oravec said.
"We’ll see. Maybe people will be leaving early to go home and to catch the fourth quarter at home. I don’t know how this is going to go.”
The bar also won’t host a celebration if the Browns win, last call in the third quarter, and everyone out before the game even ends.
“It’s going to be a big letdown, when we win and we’re not going to be able to celebrate," Oravec said.
“I think everybody’s that’s going go be out kinda understands, I think they know that. Hopefully, everybody will work with us and follow the rules and have everybody out of here at eleven,” he said.
Oravec also has another prediction.
I think we’re going to get a ‘W,’" Oravec said. “With no parties.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.