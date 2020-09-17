Browns bars getting ready for game with last call at 10 and no celebration afterward

Less foot traffic with only 6000 at FirstEnergy Stadium and no tailgates

Browns bars getting ready for game with last call at 10 and no celebration afterward
Bars like the Barley House get ready for a Thursday night football with no tailgates, no foot traffic, and last call at 10:00 p.m. (Source: Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon | September 17, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 7:45 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns football is back in Cleveland.

“Barley House is excited to have football back," Joe Oravec, owner of the Warehouse District bar, said. "It’s going to be a lot different.”

In addition to COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, plexiglass, sanitizing, masks and, temperatures taken at the door, there will be no tailgates, no foot traffic of 72,000, and no alcohol after 10:00 p.m.

“It’s just something new for all of us," Oravec said.

"We’ll see. Maybe people will be leaving early to go home and to catch the fourth quarter at home. I don’t know how this is going to go.”

The bar also won’t host a celebration if the Browns win, last call in the third quarter, and everyone out before the game even ends.

“It’s going to be a big letdown, when we win and we’re not going to be able to celebrate," Oravec said.

“I think everybody’s that’s going go be out kinda understands, I think they know that. Hopefully, everybody will work with us and follow the rules and have everybody out of here at eleven,” he said.

Oravec also has another prediction.

I think we’re going to get a ‘W,’" Oravec said. “With no parties.”

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.