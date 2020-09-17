Browns lead Bengals 7-3 after first quarter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have a 7-3 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals after the first quarter at First Energy Stadium.
The game is being played in a near-empty stadium as only 6,000 fans were allowed to attend.
Nick Chubb scored the Browns' first TD on an 11-yard run late in the quarter, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive in 5:25.
QB Baker Mayfield was a perfect 4-for-4 on the drive for 55 yards.
Cincinnati began the game with an impressive 15-play drive of its own but had to settle for a Randy Bullock field goal after a key red-zone sack by Cleveland’s Adrian Clayborn.
Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow went 5-for-7 on the drive.
Both teams stood for the national anthem, linking arms, before the opening kickoff.
Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.