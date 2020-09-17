Browns lead Bengals 7-3 after first quarter

Browns lead Bengals 7-3 after first quarter
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Chris Dellecese | September 17, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 8:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have a 7-3 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals after the first quarter at First Energy Stadium.

The game is being played in a near-empty stadium as only 6,000 fans were allowed to attend.

Nick Chubb scored the Browns' first TD on an 11-yard run late in the quarter, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive in 5:25.

QB Baker Mayfield was a perfect 4-for-4 on the drive for 55 yards.

Cincinnati began the game with an impressive 15-play drive of its own but had to settle for a Randy Bullock field goal after a key red-zone sack by Cleveland’s Adrian Clayborn.

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow went 5-for-7 on the drive.

Both teams stood for the national anthem, linking arms, before the opening kickoff.

Keep it here for updates throughout the game.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.