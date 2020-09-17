Cleveland Public Library offers various programs including tutoring to enhance student learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -School is back in session, and whether it’s virtual or classroom learning, there are a number of challenges due to COVID-19.
One reason why the Cleveland Public Library is offering new and re-tooled programs to help enhance a child’s learning.
The programs that begin September 21, 2020 aim to not only help students, but parents and teachers as well.
Homework help in the form of tutoring by Cleveland State University students will be offered at all 27 library branches.
Aaron Mason is the Director of Engagement for the Cleveland Public Library, "Beginning next week, September 21, we have a number of after school programs that are available to students. We’ll have after school tutoring Monday through Thursday. We’re doing that in partnership with Cleveland State University.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Art Therapy is available.
“They’ll pick up an art kit. They can either do the session at home watching the computer or have a live session with an art therapist, or they can do it here in the library,” Mason said.
Resources and programs offered by the library are meant to complement a teacher’s lesson plans, and turn the page on a year filled with uncertainty due to the threat of the coronavirus.
Charles Byrd is the Director of Education for the Cleveland Public Library, and says the Young Scholars Academy prepares students for kindergarten and beyond.
“In the young scholars academy students will learn their ABC’s, they’ll learn how to count, they’ll be involved in social, emotional learning activities,” Byrd said.
There are also more advanced learning options like a program called STEM at Home. “The STEM at Home program is a robotic program for scholars – they will actually learn how to do coding,” Byrd said.
Students learning how to build robots and enable them to move. Lessons from the library that will hopefully enhance what they learn this school year, and give teachers and parents a little help with keeping them focused. There is also a Teacher Toolkit to help educators, and the Kids Cafe -- where grab and go meals will be available for children up to 18 years of age.
To register and find out more about all the programs offered by the Cleveland Public Library, log onto: www.cpl.org.
