CMSD awarded $13.7 million after Ohio Department of Education’s funding failure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A decade-old mistake is costing the Ohio Department of Education $42 million.
Franklin County Judge Gina R. Russo decided a Sept. 10 ruling that issues Cleveland, Dayton and Toledo city school districts funding that she said they were wrongfully stripped of during the fiscal years of 2005-2007.
CMSD was awarded $13.7 million, according to a release.
The release said the school districts were underfunded due to a 2005 decision by the Ohio Department of Education that substituted unlawful funding methods for the methods legally established by the legislature.
