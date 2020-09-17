Decisions for Halloween events to be community-made, Gov. DeWine says; more guidance will be released on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said individual communities, towns, and cities across the state will be left with the decision on how to proceed with Halloween events.
“Halloween celebrations this year will not look like those in years past,” Gov. DeWine said during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “Face coverings must be worn, social distancing should be practiced, and large groups should be avoided.”
Some communities have already allotted trick-or-treat times for Halloween, which falls on a Saturday in 2020. Others have canceled city-sponsored events due to coronavirus concerns.
Additional guidance for a safe Halloween will be released by the Ohio Department of Health on Friday, the governor said.
