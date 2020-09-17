Euclid police to parents after 13-year-old boy caught with ‘replica’ gun: ‘Teach your children’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police issued a plea to parents after officers recovered a “replica” gun from a 13-year-old boy.
According to Euclid police, the seemingly-real firearm and other illegal items were seized from a 13-year-old boy on Wednesday.
Police shared photos on social media of the fake gun next to a real firearm, pointing out that there are few dissimilarities.
The scenario could have been similar to the incident involving Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old Cleveland boy who was in possession of an Airsoft pellet gun when he was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer in 2014.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.