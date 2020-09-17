Euclid police to parents after 13-year-old boy caught with ‘replica’ gun: ‘Teach your children’

Euclid police to parents after 13-year-old boy caught with ‘replica’ gun: ‘Teach your children’
Fake gun seized from teen boy (Source: Euclid police)
By Chris Anderson | September 17, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 9:11 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police issued a plea to parents after officers recovered a “replica” gun from a 13-year-old boy.

“PLEASE teach your children that ALL guns are dangerous and they should NOT be played with in our streets!”

According to Euclid police, the seemingly-real firearm and other illegal items were seized from a 13-year-old boy on Wednesday.

Police shared photos on social media of the fake gun next to a real firearm, pointing out that there are few dissimilarities.

See these weapons? See it pointed at you, from the side, in a hand or maybe on a waist. Which one is real??? The...

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The scenario could have been similar to the incident involving Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old Cleveland boy who was in possession of an Airsoft pellet gun when he was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer in 2014.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.