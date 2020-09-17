Former Berea-Midpark football player sentenced for hazing incident at football camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old former Berea-Midpark High School football player was sentenced Thursday.
In January, Jabriel Williams pleaded guilty to abduction, hazing and obstructing justice.
Williams was arrested in August of 2019 after a hazing incident when the Berea-Midpark High School football team held their summer camp at Case Western Reserve University from June 9-12.
According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, multiple victims were sexually assaulted in a dormitory,
The investigation began in June of 2019 when an anonymous caller left a message on the Ohio Department of Public Safety Schools Hotline and a state official then contacted police.
Berea police, Case Western Reserve University police and officers with Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit conducted the investigation.
Three other juvenile Berea-Midpark High School football players are also facing charges.
Their cases are pending in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.