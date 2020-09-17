Gov. DeWine pushes President Trump to make Ohio the home of U.S. Space Command Headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wrote a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday encouraging him to establish the U.S. Space Command headquarters near Dayton.
The push is part of the governor’s commitment to having the state become a key partner in the national aerospace mission and a leader in the nation’s next “aerospace age.”
Gov. DeWine said his letter highlighted Ohio’s rich aviation history and the benefits of having the headquarters in close proximity to the already established Air Force Research Laboratory, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Air Force Institute of Technology, and the Air Force Materiel Command.
He also noted the NASA Glenn Research Center, NASA Plum Brook Station, and Battelle Memorial Institute are nearby.
“Ohio possesses a strong track record in populating science-rich jobs with a superior workforce. I also recommend that Secretary Esper strongly consider the consolidation of space intelligence activities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the establishment of the Space Development Agency’s mission in Ohio, thereby taking advantage of our Air Force research, intelligence and acquisition expertise, and our NASA Glenn facilities in Cleveland and Plum Brook,” Governor DeWine wrote.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.