Gov. DeWine shares latest important COVID-19 data, updates Ohio’s threat level map

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 4,555 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 140,518 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a briefing on Thursday at 2 p.m., where he is expected to update the state’s color-coded COVID-19 threat level advisory system.
An additional 7,472 cases and 299 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 14,560 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,134 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
