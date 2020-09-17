KSU makes changes after Portage County moves to Level 3, Red on Ohio’s coronavirus alert system

PORTAGE COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday Portage County is among 21 counties under the Level 3, Red level on Ohio’s coronavirus alert system.
Since Kent State University (KSU) is in Portage County, university officials made several changes.
- Starting, Sept. 18, all Kent campus dining locations will serve takeout only. There will be no dine-in options at any dining location.
- Visitors to KSU residence halls will be limited to KSU students living on campus. Only students living on campus may enter the residence halls.
Several weeks ago, university officials also ordered any university-sponsored events, meetings or gatherings of more than 10 people on campus to be held virtually.
