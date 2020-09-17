Mayor Jackson holds briefing amid overhaul at Cleveland Department of Public Health, I-X Center closure

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson addresses public as coronavirus cases and fatalities slowly increase
By Chris Anderson | September 17, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 9:37 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is set to hold a press conference to address the latest health and safety issues impacting the city.

A briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The mayor’s briefing comes following “significant” changes to staffing at the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

The “top-down” reorganization of the Cleveland Department of Public Health follows an investigation into operating structure and culture, according to a release from the city.

Thursday’s briefing also comes a day after the I-X Center announced plans to close at the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This story will be updated.

