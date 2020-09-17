Nearly 10,000 Ohio children have been infected with COVID-19; new dashboard shows data for schools, kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since the start of the health crisis, the Ohio Department of Health has designated a data dashboard for COVID-19 cases in children and schools.
As of Sept. 17, the Ohio Department of Health says there have been 9,040 COVID-19 infections reported in children under the age of 18 years old.
Of the nearly 10,000 cases, the dashboard shows 223 children have been hospitalized and one youth has died as a result of the coronavirus.
The state’s health agency is also now providing information regarding COVID-19 cases reported to schools by families and staff members.
Schools are required to report known COVID-19 cases to the local health officials, who then relay that information to the Ohio Department of Health.
As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 4,580 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 141,585 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.