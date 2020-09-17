Northeast Ohio Weather: More clouds than sun today; temperatures in the 60s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through early this morning. This was the first step in setting us up for a chilly pattern. The sky will be filled mainly with cloud cover. It will be breezy downwind of Lake Erie with a 10-20 mph wind out of the north. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s. I also went with a mostly cloudy sky tonight. Look for temperatures to fall to the lower to middle 50s by early tomorrow morning. The northeast wind off of the warmer lake water will prevent a big temperature fall if you are downwind of Lake Erie.