3 people shot after gunman fires into Cleveland apartment , 20-year-old dies from injuries
(Source: WSAZ/Gray News)
By Julia Tullos | September 17, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 12:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of nine people were inside a Garden Valley apartment when possibly two shooters opened fired into the home, police said.

Three people were struck by gunfire, a 20-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy.

When Cleveland police arrived in the 7400 block of Garden Valley around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the 20-year-old was found lying inside in the apartment.

Officers said they performed first aid on him until EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals, where he died.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and the 15-year-old boy was shot in the wrist.

They were both also transported to University Hospitals where they are undergoing treatment.

The other six people; including a three-year-old boy and a four-year-old boy, were not injured.

There are no arrests and Cleveland police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 216-623-5464.

