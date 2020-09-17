President Trump coming to Ohio next week

SWANTON, Ohio (FOX19) - President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Ohio next week and those who register to attend are asked to sign a waiver they won’t hold his campaign and others liable “for any illness or injury," including risk of exposure to COVID-19, according to his campaign website.
Doors are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. for the “Great American Comeback Event” in Swanton near Toledo on Monday.
The rally is expected to begin at 7 p.m.
You may only register for up to two (2) tickets per mobile number.
All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis, according to the website.
When you register, you are asked to check a box that “you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”
Trump has been holding several airport rallies recently with Air Force One visible nearby.
This will be his second visit to the Toledo area this year.
It’s not clear yet if or when Trump will visit Greater Cincinnati or northern Kentucky before the election. So far, there are no scheduled events on his campaign website.
His last rally in the area drew thousands to U.S. Bank Arena in August 2019.
