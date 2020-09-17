3 men plead guilty to 2018 murder of 9-year-old Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men pleaded guilty Friday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with the murder of an innocent nine-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting 2018.

Dyshawn Bonner, Damaris Perry, and Timothy Greene were convicted of involuntary manslaughter and will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula on June 8.

Saniyah Nicholson was shot in the head while sitting in her mother’s car in the 4000 block of Lee Road in Cleveland on June 20, 2018.

Cleveland police said Nicholson was caught in the crossfire of two groups shooting at each other on the sidewalk.

Police arrested a total of seven suspects in connection with Nicholson’s murder.

Saniyah Nicholson. (Source: Family)

In September of 2020, Ce’Matizea Andrews was sentenced to 22 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and attempted felonious assault.

In September of 2019, Aaron George and Brewen Harrison pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, but have not yet been sentenced.

The trial for the seventh suspect, Devontae Nettles, was scheduled to start Monday, April 18; however, prosecutors said it will be continued and there is no next court date.

Nettles is charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability.

