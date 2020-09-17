2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing delayed again for 2 men linked to 2018 shooting death of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson

Saniyah Nicholson (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects charged in connection to the fatal drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old girl in 2018 were scheduled to face a judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning, but the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas hearings were delayed again.

Court records show that both Aaron George and Brewen Harrison previously pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.

The rest of the charges the two men were initially indicted on, which included aggravated murder and felonious assault, were dropped by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators said Saniyah Nicholson was shot in the head while sitting in her mother’s car on Lee Road in Cleveland in June 2018. According to police, she was caught in the crossfire of two groups who were shooting at each other on the sidewalk.

Ce’Matizea Andrews was sentenced in September 2020 to 22 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and attempted felonious assault for his role in the 9-year-old girl’s death.

Three other suspects, identified as Dyshawn Bonner, Damaris Perry, and Timothy Green, are expected to be sentenced on June 8. The three men were all convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Devontae Nettles, a seventh suspect in the case, has a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 29.

