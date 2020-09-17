3 men face sentencing for 2018 Cleveland shooting death of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three of the six suspects charged in connection to the fatal drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old girl in 2018 are scheduled to face a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning.

The hearings for Dyshawn Bonner, Damaris Paris, and Timothy Greene are expected to begin at around 11 a.m.

Court records show that Bonner, Paris, and Greene previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

The rest of the charges the three men were initially indicted on, which included aggravated murder, were dropped by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators said Saniyah Nicholson was shot in the head while sitting in her mother’s car on Lee Road in Cleveland in June 2018. According to police, she was caught in the crossfire between two groups who were shooting at each other on the sidewalk.

Ce’Matizea Andrews was sentenced in September 2020 to 22 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and attempted felonious assault for his role in the 9-year-old girl’s death.

Two other suspects, identified as Aaron George and Bewer Harrison, were scheduled to be sentenced on June 1 after being convicted of tampering with evidence, but their hearings were continued to a later date.

Devontae Nettles, a seventh suspect in the case, has a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 29.

