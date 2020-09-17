2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for 1 of 7 men convicted of 2018 murder of 9-year-old Cleveland girl

Saniyah Nicholson (Source: WOIO)
Saniyah Nicholson (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the seven men accused in the fatal drive-by shooting of a nine-year-old Cleveland girl in 2018 will be sentenced Monday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula.

Brewen Harrison was convicted of tampering with evidence in 2019.

Saniyah Nicholson was shot in the head while sitting in her mother’s car in the 4000 block of Lee Road in Cleveland on June 20, 2018.

Cleveland police said Nicholson was caught in the crossfire of two groups shooting at each other on the sidewalk.

Saniyah Nicholson. (Source: Family)
Saniyah Nicholson. (Source: Family)

In June, Dyshawn Bonner, Damaris Perry, and Timothy Greene were sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

In September of 2020, Ce’Matizea Andrews was sentenced to 22 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and attempted felonious assault.

In September of 2019, Aaron George pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, but has not yet been sentenced.

The seventh suspect, Devontae Nettles, is still waiting to go on trial.

Nettles is charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability.

