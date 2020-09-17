Sentencing for 1 of 7 suspects charged in murder of 9-year-old girl on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the seven men charged in the murder of an innocent nine-year-old girl in 2018 will be sentenced Thursday.
Ce’Matizea Andrews pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and attempted felonious assault for his role in the murder of Saniyah Nicholson.
She was shot in the head while sitting in her mom’s car in the 4000 block of Lee Road on June 20, 2018.
Cleveland police said Nicholson was caught in the crossfire of two groups shooting at each other on the sidewalk.
“We have lost too many children to this senseless violence and it has to stop,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
Damaris Perry, Dyshawn Bonner and Timothy Earl Malcolm Green are scheduled to start trial on Oct. 27.
Aaron George and Brewen Harrison pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence on Sept. 16, 2019 and are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6.
Devontae Nettles has a pre-trial on Sept. 30.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.