2 shot at Akron football game between East High School and Firestone CLC

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed two people are hospitalized after they were shot during a football game between East High School and Firestone Community Learning Center held at Ellet High School on Thursday night.
Chief Michael Miller said shot were fired at approximately 8:05 p.m. after an unknown suspect drew out a handgun during an argument with a 19-year-old man.
The victim was shot in the arm while a 40-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Chief Miller.
The chief said both victims were taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was described by police as a 17-20-year-old male wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Chief Miller said no players have been reported injured.
The game was suspended at halftime.
Akron Public Schools Superintendent David W. James, Ed.D. said, “We are grateful there was no one more seriously hurt tonight at the City Series football game at Ellet CLC. The shooting that occurred inside the stadium is great cause for alarm, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”
“Our first concern, of course, is for the recovery of the victims, but let’s be very clear about what happened. This was an act of violence brought right into a football stadium with parents and children out to enjoy the return of fall sports, " Board President Patrick Bravo said. "As a community, we must work together to figure out a solution to gun violence. Our children deserve much better. Our community deserves much better.”
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip with any information on the suspect or this shooting.
You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at (330) 434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous
