26-year-old man shot, killed, Cleveland Heights police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Cleveland Heights, police said.
A medical examiner’s report said the victim’s name is Travon Decorrian Wesley Powell, and he lived in East Cleveland.
When Cleveland Heights police responded to the 2000 block of Noble Road, they found Powell shot multiple times, they said.
The report said EMS took Powell to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he later died.
Cleveland Heights police said Powell may have been involved in an argument shortly before being shot.
Police said no suspects are identified, and their investigation continues.
Contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or the tip line at 216-291-5010 with any information.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
