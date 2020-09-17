23-year-old woman dies after being shot in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman died Wednesday night after being shot in the torso outside of an Akron home on the 500 block of Hoye Avenue.
She was 23 years old, but no other details on her identity have been released.
A statement from Summit County said the victim was shot around 9:30 p.m. and died at 10:10 pm in the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.