Akron-area school officials asking drivers to slow down, watch for students collecting meals

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools have been fully online since March.
But, that doesn’t mean students and staff aren’t coming to their buildings, and your driving could be putting someone at risk.
“We got a message on Facebook, people saying I just witnessed someone going 45 past one of your schools,” said Communication and Marketing Director Mark Williamson.
From 10 a.m. to noon every day during the week, Akron Public Schools hand out meals to any child 18 and under.
The school system has served almost a million meals since March, bringing students, children, and their parents to their buildings everyday for a few hours.
“When we start to see people driving 35, 40, 45 miles an hour through a school zone, that’s got to stop” said Williamson.
School officials say this isn’t just happening at schools on busy roads. It’s happening in neighborhoods too.
“People are maybe crossing streets in the middle because its not that busy," said Williamson.
School officials tell 19 News, luckily, nothing bad has happened. But they want to stop this before anything can
“You’re not going to lose that much time by going 20, 25 miles an hour. So, I think if people get into the habit, they never really have to worry about it,” said Williamson.
