Akron Public Schools postpones 2 football games after shooting at game between East and Firestone

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron Public School football games have been postponed after two people were shot at Thursday’s game between East and Firestone.
The shooting happened at Ellet Stadium around 8 p.m.
Akron police said there was a fight in the stands and a 19-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were shot.
The 19-year-old is believed to have been involved in the fight with the shooter, police said.
The woman was shot in the leg and the man was shot in the arm. Both were transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with what police said are non-life threatening injuries.
The shooter, who was wearing a tie-dye colored t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, remains on the loose, said police.
For safety reasons, school officials cancelled Friday’s game between Buchtel and Kenmore-Garfield and Saturday’s game between North and Ellet.
The games will be played at a later date.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.
