Amazon hiring more than 1,500 people for their Akron facility

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon is hiring more than 1,500 people to work at their customer fulfillment center in the former Rolling Acres Mall.
Employees will do everything from receiving inventory, picking and shipping customer orders and supporting network logistics.
Pay begins at $15 an hour and employees also receive comprehensive benefits.
Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.
Interested candidates can sign up for text alerts by texting AKCNOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings.
Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 23,500 jobs in Ohio.
