Arraignment for teen charged in deadly chase that killed 13-year-old East Cleveland girl

Arraignment for teen charged in deadly chase that killed 13-year-old East Cleveland girl
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | September 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 10:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 15-year-old boy accused of driving a stolen car during a police pursuit that ended in a crash which killed a 13-year-old girl in East Cleveland will be arraigned Friday.

D’Shaun McNear will be tried as an adult for the crime.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted McNear on the charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, having weapons under disability and aggravated vehicular assault.

Cleveland police said McNear and another 15-year-old boy stole the car from a woman at the Target on W. 117th around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 and then led police on a chase into East Cleveland.

The chase ended when the teens struck Tamia Chappman in the area of Lakefront and Euclid Avenues.

Family members said Chappman was walking to the library to attend a Toys for Tots event when she was killed.

Tamia Chappman, 13, died when suspects involved in a chase with Cleveland police crashed into her on an East Cleveland sidewalk.
Tamia Chappman, 13, died when suspects involved in a chase with Cleveland police crashed into her on an East Cleveland sidewalk.

[ Cleveland police release body cam footage moments after carjacked vehicle kills innocent teenager ]

The 6th grader at Superior Elementary was pronounced dead at the scene.

[ Candelight vigil held for Tamia Chappman ]

The second teen, the passenger, pleaded guilty in April inCuyahoga County Juvenile Court and was sentenced to four years at the Ohio Department of Youth Services and classified as a Serious Youthful Offender.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.