3 Cleveland-area bars cited by Ohio Investigative Unit for alcohol violations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland-area bars were cited this week for violating the state’s covid-related restrictions, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit.
The bars included The Ivy and Club Rumor in downtown Cleveland, and the Showcase Bar and Grill in Garfield Heights.
In a statement, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported:
The Ivy, Cleveland, received an administrative citations for improper conduct - disorderly activity and after hours sales - Rule 80. Agents and the Cleveland Division of Police entered the premises at approximately 10:20 p.m. and observed egregious violations of ODH orders occurring throughout the premises. Patrons congregated near tables, in open areas and at the bar. Every bar stool was occupied and numerous patrons were lined up behind watching the live football game, not social distancing and attempting to order drinks. Patrons were permitted to walk freely about the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages and very few patrons were observed wearing masks. Minimal dividers were observed between seating sections, with no efforts made by bar staff to maintain compliance.
Club Rumor, Cleveland, received a citations for improper conduct - disorderly activity and after hours sales - Rule 80. Agents and Cleveland Division of Police entered the premises after observing continued alcohol beverage service after 10 p.m. Numerous bar staff were observed continuing to pour and serve spirituous liquor at approximately 10:40 p.m. Patrons were permitted to walk freely about the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages. Patrons also congregated in open areas without maintaining social distance or separated by physical barriers. The permit holder was also issued a civil summons for violations of Cleveland Department of Public Health orders.
Showcase, Garfield Heights, received an administrative citations for after hours consumption - Rule 80. Agents observed the premises open and occupied before midnight. Once inside, agents observed approximately 15 patrons consuming alcoholic beverages.
