3 Cleveland-area bars cited by Ohio Investigative Unit for alcohol violations

The Ivy, Cleveland, received an administrative citations for improper conduct - disorderly activity and after hours sales - Rule 80. Agents and the Cleveland Division of Police entered the premises at approximately 10:20 p.m. and observed egregious violations of ODH orders occurring throughout the premises. Patrons congregated near tables, in open areas and at the bar. Every bar stool was occupied and numerous patrons were lined up behind watching the live football game, not social distancing and attempting to order drinks. Patrons were permitted to walk freely about the premises while consuming alcoholic beverages and very few patrons were observed wearing masks. Minimal dividers were observed between seating sections, with no efforts made by bar staff to maintain compliance.