Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals stand together in unity during national anthem before Thursday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Players and coaches from the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals together showed a strong sign of unity ahead of Thursday night’s game.
Both teams stood at midfield at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland and locked arms for the playing of the national anthem, performed by Dr. Adriane Thompson-Bradshaw.
The song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” commonly referred to as the “Black national anthem," was also played before Thursday’s game. The two teams stood at each endzone with arms interlocked.
Myles Garrett, KhaDarel Hodge, and Ronnie Harrison chose to kneel during the national anthem before the season-opening matchup in Baltimore, while the rest of the team decided to stand.
NFL players and personnel have the option to stay in the lock room under after the anthem is performed, under league policy.
