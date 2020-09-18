Cleveland Police: surveillance cameras capture drive-by shooter firing into Stockyards neighborhood home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to come forward with information on a drive-by shooting that happened on Saturday in the 3600 block of W. 48th Street at 10:35 p.m.
Multiple surveillance cameras in the neighborhood captured two dark-colored 4-door sedans and a small SUV dribig down the street, according to police.
Police said footage showed one of the sedans stopping in front of a house and firing multiple shots at a house.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following photos of the suspect vehicles:
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you have any information on this shooting.
