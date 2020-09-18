Colossal Cupcakes' downtown location delays reopening due to riot damage

Colossal Cupcakes (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams | September 18, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 11:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The downtown location of Colossal Cupcakes will not reopen by the end of fall as was originally planned, the founder, Kelly Kandah, announced in a Friday statement.

The location has been closed since it sustained damages in the May 30 riots.

The severity of the damages caused the delay, according to Kandah’s statement.

She said her new goal is opening by early spring 2021, which would fall near the 9-year anniversary.

The Colossal Cupcakes North Olmsted location is open.

The E. 9th Street location will be opened this winter.

