28 deaths, an additional 1,011 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 4,580 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 141,585 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Friday.
An additional 7,584 cases and 298 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 14,625 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,149 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
