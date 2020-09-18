Gov. DeWine calls Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ‘fight to break down barriers’ an example to all of us

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared his sympathy following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The Supreme Court said the 87-year-old died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer in her Washington home on Friday.
“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her work ethic, her devotion to the court, her own fight to break down barriers, her long friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia even though they were opposites philosophically, and her courageous fight against cancer stand as examples to all of us. She served with a strength and dignity that inspires us all. May her memory be a blessing.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.