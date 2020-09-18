Gov. DeWine calls Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ‘fight to break down barriers’ an example to all of us

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her work ethic, her devotion to the court, her own fight to break down barriers, her long friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia even though they were opposites philosophically, and her courageous fight against cancer stand as examples to all of us. She served with a strength and dignity that inspires us all. May her memory be a blessing.”