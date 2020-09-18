H. R. Walker Elementary School closed Friday due to COVID-19 case

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - H. R. Walker Elementary School announced a Friday building closure late Thursday night due to an additional positive case of COVID-19 at the school.
A statement from Walker Elementary said contact tracing and cleaning procedures will begin during the school’s closure.
Walker Elementary is working with the Stark County Health Department, according to the statement.
The statement said all affected families will be contacted.
The closure does not include Faircrest and Canton South High School.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.