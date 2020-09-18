Lake County sheriff warns of numerous recent car thefts from dealerships, homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County sheriff’s office say there is a common pattern linking several recent car thefts in the area.
Investigators say a string of vehicle thefts from car dealerships and private residences have occurred over the past few weeks.
According to Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, the most recent car theft occurred in Concord Township. The owner left the keys in the vehicle, which was then stolen at approximately 5 a.m. on Friday.
Law enforcement spotted the stolen car on I-90 and started pursuing the vehicle, but the chase was called off after speeds reached over 100 miles per hour in heavy traffic.
A similar incident was reported earlier in the morning in Madison involving keys that were left in the car overnight.
Sheriff Leonbruno said the incidents are similar because the keys were left in unlocked vehicles during each theft.
Each incident also occurred in the morning hours between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.
“We are asking that everyone insure they are locking their vehicles and not leaving any keys inside to make them an easy target," Sheriff Leonbruno said in a press released.
Anyone with information about the thefts should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620.
