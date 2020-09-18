Lake Humane Society requesting donations for sick dog’s medical care

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake Humane Society is requesting donations for an injured dog’s heartworm medication and other medical treatment, which will cost more than $1,500.
Donate here.
Stevie, a 2-year-old pitbull mix, was recused earlier this summer with her six puppies after being found lethargic, dehydrated and underweight.
She also suffered from heartworm but couldn’t take medication until her puppies stopped nursing.
Now, her babies have been adopted, and Stevie is ready to begin healing.
Problem is - Stevie’s treatment, which includes pre-treatment medications, heartworm injections and additional examinations/lab work to monitor her recovery, costs $1,500, and Lake Humane Society is fully donation funded.
Lake Humane Society is fundraising for her care.
The money would also be used to microchip, spay and vaccinate Stevie.
Any excess donations rollover to the society’s Angel Fund and are used to help other animals in need.
Donations questions can be directed to donate@lakehumane.org or 440-951-6122 ext. 108.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.