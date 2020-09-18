Mayor Frank Jackson reorganizing the Cleveland Public Health Department amid an investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “We want to now not only begin to change the leadership, but change that leadership and the culture and direction in line with what is needed to date,” Mayor Frank Jackson said in a Thursday press conference.
Amid a pandemic, the city is making sweeping changes to its public health department.
Surrounded by different department heads, Mayor Frank Jackson revealed the results of an internal investigation about possible misconduct.
“The first item was the reopening of the investigation that was being conducted in human resources. The second was the loss of the STI/HIV grant. The third was looking at hiring and vacancies within CDPH and fourth was employee morale and the culture,” he said.
In the end, the mayor was forced to reorganize several key positions.
"We did not see specific race based allegations. We saw mistreatment of all employees regardless of race. So, that is how the investigative team came to our decision.
“We had to move people out of positions. We’re putting interim people in place. We put in some permanent people, who we will evaluate where we are now and where we want to go in the future," Mayor Jackson said.
"We’ll post up jobs and have those jobs descriptions match our new culture and new direction that want to proceed in,” he continued.
Even with all the changes being put in place, the mayor is focused on battling COVID-19.
He said he won’t stop until there are zero cases.
And the buck on all city matters stops with him.
“As the old folks say ‘you pay the cost to be the boss.’”
As usual, we will hold him accountable.
Harry Boomer 19 News.
