Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash after car swerves into his lane in Erie County

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 67-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a car hit him head-on on Perkins Avenue near East Bayview Lane in Perkins Township, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol identified the victim as David Prinkey of Wayland.
The crash happened at approximately 12:41 p.m. on Friday.
According to the Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old Norwalk woman was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country eastbound on Perkins Avenue while Prinkey was heading west on a 2004 Honda motorcycle.
The woman drove left of center into Prinkey’s path and struck him head-on, according to the Highway Patrol.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Groff’s Funeral Home in Sandusky, the Highway Patrol said.
The Highway Patrol said the woman was not injured in the crash.
According to the Highway Patrol, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor at this time.
The crash is still under investigation.
