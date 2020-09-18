New information on how $300 unemployment checks will be disbursed to Ohioans and how many payments they will receive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates obtained new information now on the distribution of the additional unemployment checks we told you started going out earlier this week.
We’ve now learned that the money the federal government set aside for this will allow claimants up to six weeks of an additional $300.
When and how the checks will arrive differs depending on the type of unemployment people are drawing.
Ohio’s JFS Director Kim Hall explained to 19 News how the extra $300 payments will appear in accounts of unemployed Ohioans.
It’s a process she says has been more complicated to figure out over the last month than some would expect.
“I apologize for that delay,” she said. “We really did need to take time to iron out the details.”
We told you earlier this week when PUA claimants began to see $300 payments come through.
PUA is the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program the state set up this spring for people who didn’t meet the qualifications to receive traditional unemployment benefits.
Hall said, “PUA claimants are receiving these payments first.”
That’s because she says the new system that was built for them is cloud-based and easier to update than the regular unemployment system.
She says eligible PUA claimants will receive their extra checks as $300 deposits each day for six days in a row.
They’re all back pay for weeks since Aug. 1.
The checks will come differently for traditional unemployment claimants, though.
They are still waiting for their system’s software to be updated.
“When it is complete, individuals will have to log into their account to certify that they were unemployed or working reduced hours because of COVID 19,” Hall said.
Hall said their extra checks will come as a lump sum of up to $1,800.
“Regular unemployment will be one day, after folks go in and certify. That will trigger the ability to release the payment and they should see it three to five days after they have certified, but it’s one payment," Hall said.
Hall says according to a report on Sept. 5, only six other states had started sending these extra checks out.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.