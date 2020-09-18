Northeast Ohio sends more volunteers to help with disasters in West, South US

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hurricanes in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida and wildfires in Oregon and California don’t seem to affect us in Northeast Ohio. But those at the American Red Cross, Northern Ohio Region, know that’s not true.
“The majority of our volunteer workforce has already been deployed over the last three weeks to Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and Texas and the wildfires in Oregon and California,” Jim McIntyre, of the Red Cross, said.
“We will be sending volunteers who are coming off of the Hurricane Laura response after they get a little rest and they’re able to go down to Florida and Alabama to help with Hurricane Sally," he said.
The volunteers find shelter for disaster victims, get them fed, provide comfort and drive Disaster Relief vehicles into areas where residents haven’t evacuated.
Another local volunteer leaves for Oregon today, and the Red Cross will try to deploy several other volunteers this weekend.
“To a person, when these people come back from a deployment, they feel good about what they’ve done because they know they’ve helped people in need, people who’ve been thrust into a situation that they just could never imagine before,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre said the Red Cross is looking for volunteers.
You have to be healthy, have a computer and internet access and have the ability to deploy for up to two weeks.
“Volunteers come from all walks of life, people who have it in their heart to go all across the country to help people they don’t even know," McIntyre said.
The Red Cross will hold online training sessions Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
