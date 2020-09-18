Northeast Ohio Weather: Brisk and chilly today; temperatures only around 60 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A big shot of chilly air continues to build in. Strong high pressure is centered to our northwest. The wind is out of the north. Expect a breezy day with a 10-20 mph wind speed. Very choppy out there on Lake Erie. Most of us will be in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon. Areas east of Cleveland may not even hit 60 degrees for a high. I went with a general partly cloudy sky, but lake effect clouds around will keep some spots mostly cloudy at times. The coldest temperatures we have seen in a while happens tonight. The wind will decrease overnight. This will allow temperatures away from the lakeshore to crash well in the 40s. Many will see 30s. There is a frost threat starting late tonight, especially in the low lying towns.