Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly sunshine in the forecast for the weekend, frost possible Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Typical highs for this time of the year are in the low 70s.
Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing any 70s around here until next week!
In the short term, expect mostly clear skies tonight.
Tonight will also be quite chilly.
Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s by morning.
Actually, every morning through next Tuesday will feature temperatures in the low 40s.
Many inland communities may fall into the 30s!
Brr!
Does it feel a bit early to be seeing frost?
I thought so, too.
As I mentioned on the graphic, our earliest first frost in Cleveland is September 21st, 1973.
If we see frost on Saturday morning (September 19th) or Sunday morning (September 20th), that would be the earliest frost on record in Cleveland.
That being said, these are tough records to break.
I suspect that most of our frost will occur inland, but we will keep a close eye on it nonetheless.
Our average first frost is in October.
It’s safe to say that with at least the potential for frost around the region this weekend, we are a bit ahead of schedule.
Some of us may break, or at the very least challenge, record lows Saturday morning, and Sunday morning, too.
Back to the forecast now, high temperatures will only be in the low 60s through the weekend.
As I mentioned above, “normal” highs for this time of the year are in the low 70s, and that type of weather won’t move back in until next Tuesday.
Ironically, next Tuesday is the first day of Fall.
Regarding opportunities for rain, we will be dry until the end of next work week.
