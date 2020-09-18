ODH recommends sanitizing candy wrappers, canceling hayrides as part of safe Halloween practices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released a list of recommended best practices to ensure a lower risk of transmitting COVID-19 during Halloween activities.
Gov. Mike DeWine previously said he will leave it up to individual cities, towns, and communities to decide whether Halloween festivities can be held, urging parents, children, and others to follow the list of practices detailed by the state’s Department of Health.
Recommendations include:
- Canceling or avoiding hayrides and haunted houses
- Hold drive-through trick-or-treat events
- Do not hold large Halloween parties
- Sanitize candy wrappers before opening
“Halloween celebrations this year will not look like those in years past,” Gov. DeWine said during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “Face coverings must be worn, social distancing should be practiced, and large groups should be avoided.”
Some communities have already allotted trick-or-treat times for Halloween, which falls on a Saturday in 2020. Others have canceled city-sponsored events due to coronavirus concerns.
