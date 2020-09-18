Officials take steps to resolve flooding issue along Garfield Heights, Cleveland line after 19 News investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates is getting action for businesses that are reporting continual flooding.
A city line runs right through the problem area, and one business says the two cities involved were both pointing the finger at each other when asked who is responsible for cleaning out clogged storm drains.
That is until we got involved.
After we dug through property record, and reached out to both cities with what we found, both of them have stepped in to prevent future damaging floods here along Broadway Avenue.
Brandy Hollis says crews have been busy in front of her office at the Midwest Equipment company.
“Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, they’ve been out here sucking the drains out, flushing them it looks like,” she said.
She called 19 Investigates after last week’s Labor Day rain left her parking lot flooded and equipment damaged.
“I just hope we are cleaning our yard for the last time,” she said.
She says for months, Garfield Heights and Cleveland both told her it was the other’s responsibility to clean out the nearby drains and manhole.
The confusion was fueled by the fact that the city line runs right through the company’s property.
“It’s really sad that we’ve had to continuously do this,” Hollis said.
Friday, we told you that Garfield Heights told us they’d done maintenance on their side, but has been asking Cleveland to do their part since March.
Fed up after last week’s historic rainfall, Mark Sikon with the Garfield Heights Maintenance department, said he told his guys to go over on Cleveland’s side and unclog their manhole for them.
“We did try reaching out for a while but we didn’t get much of a reply,” he said. “Clearly the street was flooded and it was a danger for people to be driving through that so we took it upon ourselves to do that.”
A day later, 19 News investigators got involved.
“Since you’ve reached out to us, Cleveland has also reached out to us,” Sikon said.
The city of Cleveland never got back to us about doing an interview like Sikon did Thursday.
In a statement last week, Latoya Hunter with the city of Cleveland said in part:
We asked Sikon whether the issue would have been fixed sooner if Cleveland would have replied sooner.
“I could have showed them what the issues were,” he siad. “Yeah, and they could have addressed it sooner, yes.”
It’s still unclear whether this week’s work by both cities will totally resolve the issues on Broadway.
“It all depends on if there is a problem with their line or not,” Sikon said.
Hollis is worried she may end up finding that out, even before cameras do.
“We shall see [with] the next rain,” she said.
The city of Cleveland says this area has also been added to its preventative maintenance list.
That means it will get checked more frequently now.
