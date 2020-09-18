Plesac dazzles in Tribe’s 1-0 win at Detroit

Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac throws against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Source: Paul Sancya)
By Chris Dellecese | September 18, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 10:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It looks like the Indians have found their number 2 starter for the playoffs.

Zach Plesac was brilliant in Friday’s 1-0 win at Detroit, striking out 11 Tigers in 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

Plesac allowed just 5 hits and one walk.

He’s now walked just 4 men in 48 2/3 innings this season.

The win lowered Plesac’s ERA to 1.85.

He also had an immaculate inning in the 2nd, setting down the side on just 9 pitches.

Brad Hand pitched the 9th for the save.

