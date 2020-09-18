Plesac dazzles in Tribe’s 1-0 win at Detroit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It looks like the Indians have found their number 2 starter for the playoffs.
Zach Plesac was brilliant in Friday’s 1-0 win at Detroit, striking out 11 Tigers in 7 2/3 scoreless innings.
Plesac allowed just 5 hits and one walk.
He’s now walked just 4 men in 48 2/3 innings this season.
The win lowered Plesac’s ERA to 1.85.
He also had an immaculate inning in the 2nd, setting down the side on just 9 pitches.
Brad Hand pitched the 9th for the save.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.