Seville-Guilford Fire Department gets dalmatian puppy for certified therapy K-9 to live at firehouse 24/7

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Seville-Guilford Fire Department just grew by four paws and a lot of spots!
Marshall the dalmatian puppy will become the station’s certified therapy K-9 with a specialty in fire prevention training.
He will live at the firehouse with the 24-hour staffing crews when he arrives on Oct. 4 to immediately begin training.
The SGFD partnered with a local training facility and a veterinary care provider as the project is funded by personal contributions from the members of the fire department.
Marshall will be an active member of the SGFD roster to serve the community.
SGFD is hosting a meet and greet with Marshall on Community Shred Day on Oct. 10 and also on Oct. 11 with Kurt’z Concessions serving up your favorite fair food in the parking lot.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.