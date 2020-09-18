Unidentified series searches for answers for families

More than 50 people’s identities still a mystery in Cuyahoga County, decades later
By 19 News Digital Team | September 18, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 1:51 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates begins a new series of reports called “Unidentified."

Investigator, Sara Goldenberg profiles several cases of unidentified people the medical examiner’s office is trying to solve.

19 Investigates found there are more than 50 cases of unidentified bodies in Cuyahoga County.

The series airs weekly on 19 News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Tonight’s case involved a man’s body found inside a barrel in 1969.

Here is our first profile of a woman found dead in the 80s.

Below you will find evidence from the cases that could lead to answers.

If you have any questions, call the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office at 216-721-5610 and select 1, to talk to someone in the Investigations Department.

