36-year-old Doylestown man killed in crash on I-271

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man was killed after losing his control of his Toyota 4 Runner car on I-271 westbound in Boston Township early Friday morning.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Justin Coleman, of Doylestown went off the side of the road around 7:45 a.m.
His vehicle flipped two times, before coming to rest on its top, troopers said.
Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, Tracy Elliot, 47, of Doylestown, was transported by EMS to Cleveland Clinic-Akron General Hospital.
Troopers said Elliot’s injuries are non-life threatening.
According to troopers, the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor.
Troopers added both Coleman and Elliot were wearing seatlbelts.
